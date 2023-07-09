MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A hit-and-run left a woman and two minors suffering injuries. Dispatch received a call about an accident happening near the Parkway Village area Sunday. According to police, all three people were walking when they were struck.
Police arrived to the scene in front of Winridge Elementary School on Ridgeway Road near Village Grove Drive at 3:52 p.m. FOX13 spoke with people who live nearby who described what they saw at the time of the accident.
“I just saw a whole lot of police cars and an ambulance,” Terra Smith told our news crews. “We saw that they were taking two kids and put them in the ambulance and everything.”
We learned the three people were walking when they were hit by an oncoming SUV. Police only identified the victims as a female and two juveniles. Police say the woman is listed in critical condition, the minors, in non-critical.
“Yea because they had her in the back seat of the car for a long time putting bandage. I could just see bandage near the ambulance; they were just doing the bandage everywhere.”
The Memphis Police Department responded to at least three hit-and-run accidents just this week alone, two of which, were fatal wrecks involving motorcyclists. A July 5th accident took the life of 18-year-old Nadarrius Wells as he rode a motorcycle near Poplar Avenue and Cooper Street. Wells was a graduate of Central High School before his life was cut short. He was set to graduate from Moore Technical College at the end of the month.
The following day, MPD answered another hit-and-run at West Mitchell Road and Daggett Road. This crash also involved a motorcyclist who passed away of injuries sustained by the wreck. Police say the suspect vehicle that fled the scene is a silver Nissan Altima.
Police provided the following highway tips for motorists:
Tips for Pedestrians--
- Always cross at the crosswalk utilizing traffic signals.
- When traveling at night, wear light colored or reflective clothing.
- Utilize sidewalks when available. If there is not a sidewalk, walk on the edge of the road facing traffic.
For drivers—
- Be aware of your surroundings and avoid distractions while driving.
- If involved in an accident, any accident, please remain on the scene. Check on those involved and contact police. Advise if EMS is needed.
Meanwhile, police identified the getaway driver in Sunday’s crash as a male driving a blue SUV. Authorities ask anyone with info on these hit-and-run investigations to call 901-528-CASH.
