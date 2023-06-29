MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two city employees were arrested after allegedly taking money from patrons at a car auction for a stolen key.
A man and a woman attended a car auction held on the City of Memphis impound lot on June 21.
After failing to find a key at the auction for an Audi, a locksmith said the cost to make one would cost $450.
While discussing the matter with each other, another man approached them and asked if they would be interested in purchasing a programmed key to the car for $300.
He asked if he could pay $250 instead; the man got on his phone, then returned with another person later identified as a second city employee.
The customer realized at that point that the man was a city employee.
The couple paid $250 cash for the key to the two men.
As they were about to leave, another employee was asked if they must purchase the keys at that time.
She directed them into an office where a lot supervisor was told about the money exchange.
Two detectives made the scene and learned of the matter. A review of video surveillance did not show the transaction.
A search warrant led police to search one of the two men's cars and found cash that was held as evidence.
Detectives interviewed an employee at at an Audi dealership on Covington Pike on June 22 where he was shown a photo of the key in the incident.
The employee said it was an Audi key, which can only be purchased through an Audi dealership. And any Audi key fob can only be programmed one time, he explained.
Both men were positively identified by the couple in a 6-person photo lineup.
Ray Odell, 40, and Antonio Williams, 43, were both charged with theft of property $1,000 or less and soliciting unlawful compensation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Raleigh neighbors heated after fourth day without power and air conditioning
- FOX13 Investigates: Mother speaks after officials say her son shot to death by Shelby County deputy
- How Mid-South SNAP recipients can file for replacement funds if their food spoiled due to outages
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives