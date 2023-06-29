MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people died after a car crash on South Third Street early Thursday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on June 29 near South Third Street and Holmes Road.
FOX13 was on the scene all morning and saw police shut down traffic in the area as authorities, including the Tennessee Highway Patrol, swarmed the scene.
A white car could be seen lying in a ditch and police dispatch told FOX13 that it had crashed into a tree before coming to a rest.
MPD said that two people were dead inside that car.
Memphis Police have not released any details about what led to the deadly crash.
But, the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department (DCSD) said that the same car ran from deputies just minutes before in Mississippi.
The sheriff's department said that a deputy saw a Nissan Maxima near Highway 61 and Starlanding with two men wearing ski masks inside.
DCSD said that the deputy stopped the Maxima and tried to make contact with the men inside but the car sped off down Highway 61. The deputy gave chase, according to DCSD, and realized that the car had been stolen out of Memphis.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department said that their deputies stopped chasing the car at Highway 61 and last saw it driving into Memphis.
DCSD said that there is no investigation on their end into the deadly crash.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Raleigh neighbors heated after fourth day without power and air conditioning
- FOX13 Investigates: Mother speaks after officials say her son shot to death by Shelby County deputy
- How Mid-South SNAP recipients can file for replacement funds if their food spoiled due to outages
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives