Two dead following shooting at Wingood Manor Apartments

On property at the Wingood apartment complex, two men are dead.
“Oh my goodness,” Veronica Greer said.
It all happened before 11 a.m. near Lamar and Winchester when police say they responded to a shots fired call.
When they arrived, they found a man lying in the street dead.
“Homicide is on the scene and they are starting their initial investigation,” Colonel Sam Hines said.
At the same time on property, there was another crime scene.
Breaking: 2 men now dead after shooting at Wingood Manor Apts pic.twitter.com/jfZ178aWiu— Scott Madaus FOX13 (@scottonfox13) August 26, 2016
Inside one of the units, they discovered another man who had also been shot.
He was taken to Regional One where he also died.
“It's scary," said Veronica Greer lives in the complex with her son.
She also said it’s beyond frightening to think of bullets flying feet away from her son.
“Stop the violence,” Greer said.
Right now Memphis police investigators are searching for clues and leads.
“I think the two probably are connected in some form or fashion,” Hines said.
Those who live here just want the violence to stop.
“Enough is enough, it's time to love each other,” Greer said.
If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH
