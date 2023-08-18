MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Hiring executives at both Regional One Health and Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett are holding upcoming job/career hiring events.
Saint Frances-Bartlett will hold a hiring event for prospective employees on Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. until noon: both full time and part time clinical opportunities are available.
Saint-Francis-Bartlett is located at 2986 Kate Bond Rd.; reservations can be made by emailing natalie3.Johnson@tenethealth.com
Regional One will host a career fair on Aug. 30 from 2-5 p.m. inside Benjamin Hooks Central Library for all hospital positions.
The Central Library is located at 3030 Poplar Ave.
