SOMERVILLE, Tenn. - Two people are injured after a shooting in Sommerville according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office along with the Somerville Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened at the Westview Cove Apartments around 11 a.m. Sunday.
According to the sheriff's office, they are in stable condition at this time.
If anyone knows any information regarding this shooting, please contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 901-465-3456.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Bloody weekend in Memphis leaves nearly a dozen injured including baby; one fatal
- Fire at chemical plant in North Memphis, MFD says
- Shooting in Arkansas leaves 1 dead, 4 injured, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives