MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Traffic southbound on Interstate 240 at the Lamar Avenue exit was shut down this morning around 5:30 due to a three-car crash, Memphis Police said.
Memphis Fire sent three units to the scene, and one person was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and second person was taken to Methodist University Hospital in non-critical condition.
Fire personnel pulled one person from the wreckage.
MPD was re-routing traffic off the interstate.
Cars backed up near the scene were being turned around.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- First Black man to graduate from University of Memphis with doctorate in Applied Linguistics
- Tina Turner dies at 83, manager says
- Woman uses stolen identity to buy BMW, Mercedes, Audi, officials say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives