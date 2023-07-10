NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A 22-year-old and a 25-year-old are both behind bars for stealing a Mercedes from a Nashville hotel, according to police.
On July 8, a new Mercedes was reported stolen to the Nashville Police Department outside a hotel on Royal Parkway, near the Nashville airport.
According to police, the car was later found at the Elm Hill Pike apartment complex.
As officers approached the vehicle, the Mercedes drove out, which is when officers used a spike strip to try to stop the vehicle.
A police helicopter tracked the stolen Mercedes, which was driving over 120 mph through South Nashville, police said.
During the chase, the Mercedes pulled over near an apartment complex on Old Franklin Road, which is when two men, Christopher Chapman, and Terrance Newsom, got out and ran away on foot.
Both men were arrested after a foot chase.
Christopher Chapman, 22, who is on probation out of Shelby County, was charged with felony theft, felony evading police, and reckless driving. A judicial commissioner set his bond at $35,000.
Terrance Newsom, 25, was charged with felony theft and felony evading police, and is being held on a $26,000 bond.
