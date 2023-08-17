MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men were airlifted to Regional One Health in critical condition after gunfire rang out overnight on Airways Boulevard, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said the shooting happened just after midnight at 2337 Airways Blvd.
Two men were driven to Methodist South by a private vehicle and, from there, were airlifted to Regional One Health, MPD said.
Police said no information about the shooter or shooters was available.
