MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men were arrested after shooting and robbing a man in in Whitehaven, according to court documents.
In September 2022, Memphis Police went to a shooting near 310 Southhill Avenue and found a man with gunshot wounds to his abdomen. He was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
When police contacted the man days after the shooting, he told police that he was in the area to buy weed and that is when he saw a white car pull behind him, court documents showed.
He said Mikell Rice got inside of his car on the passenger side with a gun tucked underneath his arm. The man tried to get his gun out as an act of self defense, but Mikell Rice shot him before he could defend himself, court documents showed.
After the shots were fired, the man and Mikell Rice got into a fight and Michael Rice came to help Mikell Rice.
Both suspects threw the man out the car and took his money from the car and drove off.
Mikell was charged with criminal attempt first degree murder and employ firearm with to commit felony.
Michael was charged with criminal attempt-first degree murder, employ firearm with commit felony, and especially aggravated robbery.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mother of 14-year-old killed at Memphis pool speaks to FOX13 as another teen charged with murder
- 'I blacked out': Teen working as Cheddar's host beaten after separating tables of big party
- 20-year-old woman dies after hit-and-run in Midtown, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives