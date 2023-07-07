MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people are dead after a shooting in North Memphis, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
The shooting call came in around 10:23 p.m. Thursday night near Thomas Street, MPD said.
One 28-year-old man was sent to Regional One Hospital and was later pronounced dead, police said.
Another 24-year-old man was dropped of at LeBonheur in critical condition, but later died, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man in custody after firing shots in the air at apartment complex, police chase, MPD says
- Smoking in Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi about 50% higher than rest of U.S., report says
- 1 of 2 inmates who escaped St. Francis County jail captured, officials say; other still at large
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives