MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men are wanted after they robbed one woman in Downtown Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
According to MPD, officers went to a robbery call near Village Lane on June 21.
The woman told officers she was walking near the intersection of Harbor View Drive and Harbor Isle Circle when she was approached.
She said she was on the phone when two men got out out of a older model sedan, possibly a Honda Accord. One man put a gun to the woman's head and demanded her to give him her phone.
The woman also said she saw the other man behind her.
After the woman gave the phone to the man who was holding the gun to her head, the two men ran to back to the car and drove off.
A few hours later, another woman told officers that she was walking east on Harbor Town Blvd when a older model Honda, possibly silver or grey stopped in front of her.
The woman feared for her life and ran towards to a house on Harbor Isle Circle where witnesses saw the whole incident, according to MPD.
Officers were told by witnesses that one of the men that was driving was thin build.
Officers believe that this was the same car that was used in the robbery a few hours before.
