Two officers injured during fight with suspect

    Two Memphis Police officers were injured during a call Friday morning.

    Family members called police because  another family member, who is a mental consumer, was fighting with them.

    Officers made the scene when the suspect began to fight with officers.

    The suspect was taken into custody.

    One officer received a cut to his face and hand and another officer was headbutted by the suspect. MFD made the scene and checked all parties. 

    Police said this is an ongoing investigating. 
     

