Two officers injured during fight with suspect

Two Memphis Police officers were injured during a call Friday morning.
Family members called police because another family member, who is a mental consumer, was fighting with them.
Officers made the scene when the suspect began to fight with officers.
The suspect was taken into custody.
One officer received a cut to his face and hand and another officer was headbutted by the suspect. MFD made the scene and checked all parties.
Police said this is an ongoing investigating.
