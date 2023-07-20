MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two firefighters out of three were released from the hospital following the South Memphis fire that Lt. Jeffery Norman was also killed in, the Memphis Fire Department (MFD) said.
The third firefighter who was sent to the hospital remains in the hospital in stable condition, the Memphis Fire Department (MFD) said.
Fire crews were sent to the house fire on Rile Street around 11:30 p.m., on Tuesday and as the crew was putting out the fire, the firefighters became trapped inside.
MFD said that Lt. Norman was killed and the other three were hospitalized after they were trapped while battling the house fire in South Memphis.
The Memphis Fire Department chief issued a statement on Wednesday following the tragic event:
Today, with a heavy heart, I must share the heartbreaking news that has deeply affected our entire fire family. A devastating incident occurred, resulting in the tragic loss of one of our courageous firefighters in the line of duty and three others injured.
With deep grief, we announce the passing of Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman, a courageous and dedicated member of our team who made the ultimate sacrifice. Jeffrey was a leader and hard worker who took pride in serving his community.
Lieutenant Norman began his career with the Memphis Fire Department on September 23, 2002, and faithfully served for 20 years.
During this unimaginable loss, we extend our condolences to Lieutenant Norman's family, friends, loved ones, and Memphis Fire Department brothers and sisters.
Gina Y. Sweat
Fire Chief
