MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were killed and several others injured after stolen car crashed into two other vehicles at the intersection of American Way and Perkins Road, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. and started when an officer saw a car make a U-turn on Cottonwood Road.
That car sped away and the officer found out that the car was stolen and had been used in multiple robberies, police said.
The driver of that stolen car then crashed out at the Parkway Village intersection and one person ran off, leaving two people in the wrecked-out stolen car, MPD said.
Two other people were inside of that stolen car, according to police. MPD said that one of those people died at the scene and the other died shortly after at Regional One Hospital.
FOX13 crews saw the coroner arrive and an apparent body was removed from the scene around 2:45 p.m.
When FOX13 crews made the scene, at least 10 police cars blocked off the intersection. A black car could be seen totaled, a silver car with the front end of the car destroyed sat in the middle of the street and a van could be seen crashed against a pole.
After running off from the stolen car, police said the one suspect carjacked another car near Thousand Oaks Boulevard and Showcase, eventually ramming a squad car while speeding away.
MPD gave chase as the carjacked car fled down I-240, running into one vehicle at I-240 and Norris Road and another at Millbranch Road and Shelby Drive, police said.
The suspect then bailed out of the carjacked car and ran off on foot into the Mill Creek Apartments, police said. That suspect was eventually taken into custody and taken to Regional One with non-critical injuries, according to police.
Three other people were injured when the stolen car crashed at American Way and Perkins and were taken to hospitals in non-critical condition, MPD said.
Memphis Police said that no suspect information would be released immediately following the incident.
