MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people are dead after shots were fired at a resident late Wednesday night in Raleigh.
Officers responded to a call just after 10 p.m. at the 5100 block of Longacre Avenue in Raleigh near Covington Pike, Memphis Police said.
A man and a woman were found dead inside the home, MPD said.
MPD said that preliminary information indicates the cause of the fatalities was domestic.
