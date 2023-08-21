...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
113 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices are expected to remain very
hot overnight this week. There may not be much relief from the
heat overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
...Code Orange Ozone Forecast for Tuesday...
The Shelby County Health Department has issued a Code Orange Ozone
Forecast effective for Shelby County Tennessee, Crittenden County
Arkansas, and DeSoto County Mississippi, including the city of
Memphis for Tuesday. This ozone forecast is due to forecasted ozone
values that will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. These values will
exceed the Environmental Protection Agency's federal safe health
standard. The Shelby County Health Department recommends that
sensitive groups which include active children and adults, and
people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, limit prolonged
outdoor exertion. Please continue to check the latest air quality
forecasts and updates until monitored values return to safe levels.
For more information go to www.airnow.gov.