...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices are expected to remain very hot overnight this week. There may not be much relief from the heat overnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&

...Code Orange Ozone Forecast for Tuesday... The Shelby County Health Department has issued a Code Orange Ozone Forecast effective for Shelby County Tennessee, Crittenden County Arkansas, and DeSoto County Mississippi, including the city of Memphis for Tuesday. This ozone forecast is due to forecasted ozone values that will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. These values will exceed the Environmental Protection Agency's federal safe health standard. The Shelby County Health Department recommends that sensitive groups which include active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion. Please continue to check the latest air quality forecasts and updates until monitored values return to safe levels. For more information go to www.airnow.gov.