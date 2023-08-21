Shooting at Park Mendenhall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting Sunday night in East Memphis.

Shots rang out at a shopping center at 4982 Park Avenue at the intersection of Mendenhall Road just after 10:30 p.m., Memphis Police said.

A man and a woman who were shot were sent to Regional One, MPD said.

A man wearing a black mask is a suspect in the crime, MPD said.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

