MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were shot and sent to the hospital Tuesday morning, June 6th.

A man and a woman were shot by bullets coming from inside a black car traveling on Lucy Avenue, near East McLemore Avenue and East Trigg Avenue, around 11 a.m., police said.

Both a man and a woman were inside the car, police noted.

The car sped away, after gunshots, in an undetermined direction.

The man was sent in critical condition, while the woman was sent in non-critical condition to Regional One Hospital, MPD said.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

