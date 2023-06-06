MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were shot and sent to the hospital Tuesday morning, June 6th.
A man and a woman were shot by bullets coming from inside a black car traveling on Lucy Avenue, near East McLemore Avenue and East Trigg Avenue, around 11 a.m., police said.
Both a man and a woman were inside the car, police noted.
The car sped away, after gunshots, in an undetermined direction.
The man was sent in critical condition, while the woman was sent in non-critical condition to Regional One Hospital, MPD said.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shot with rifle in own Berclair front yard after argument over parking spot, neighbors say
- ‘I couldn’t function’: Crooks with ties to Nigeria steal Memphis woman’s $77K house payment
- NLE Choppa's mom speaks after officials say rapper's 'Dream Court' destroyed by fireworks
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives