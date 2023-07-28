MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An overnight car accident on the interstate sent two people to the hospital.
Memphis Police officers responded after 2 a.m. to the accident that occurred on I-40 near the Jackson Avenue exit.
Two people injured at the scene were sent to Regional One Hospital, Memphis Fire said.
A FOX13 crew at the scene saw that a Memphis patrol car was involved with the crash.
