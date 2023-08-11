MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 15-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old were were charged after a fight broke out at a Whitehaven football jamboree Thursday night.
The fight started near the concession stand around 9:20 p.m., according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD)
Officers began clearing the scene but, as people dispersed, the original group involved in the fight squared off again near the concession stand with their shirts off, MPD said.
Police said they warned that group to leave the those people ignored their commands and officers began using "physical control" to move those people.
While officers were breaking up the crowd, they said 19-year-old Michael Morgan began resisting and pushing officers.
One officer used a taser on Morgan and police finally placed him into handcuffs, MPD said. He was taken to Regional One Health for non-critical injuries and then charged with disorderly conduct and resisting official detention, according to police.
The 15-year-old girl involved was charged and issued a juvenile summons for assault and the 16-year-old boy was charged with disorderly conduct, evading arrest on foot and obedience to police officers.
FOX13 asked Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) and the school district emphasized the need for good sportsmanship and members of the community to help authorities keep school activities safe.
"We understand that sometimes passions run high in sports, but we will continue to emphasize to our athletes the importance of good sportsmanship," MSCS said. "We are handling the matter in accordance with our policies and using this incident as a reminder for students and families that we should always work to resolve conflicts peacefully. We are calling on parents, families, and community volunteers to please join our security officers and coaches during school activities in helping to keep students safe."
