MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two 17-year-olds who allegedly robbed a customer in a store's check-out line are behind bars.
A Memphis Police officer suffered a minor injury during the arrest made after a brief foot chase on Coleman Road near Summer Avenue.
A customer was in line at a store on Summer Avenue May 25 after 9 p.m. when a man in a group of four pointed a gun at him and demanded his items.
The man refused before he was dragged from the store.
They took his property, then sped away in a gray Chrysler driving north on Baltic Avenue.
Store video surveillance captured the teen's images and police recognized one of the them.
Police located the sedan on Given Avenue and found a related trailer with stolen weapons inside it.
After a short chase, two of the alleged thieves were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, having prohibited weapons, evading arrest and resisting official detention.
