MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man ended up ducking gunfire after catching two thieves breaking into his car, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said the break-in happened around 3:25 a.m. on Panama Street near Nutbush on Thursday, August 3.
When the pair realized they had been caught breaking into the man's car, they began shooting.
Surveillance video shows one of the men enter a white car while the other keeps look out. Shortly after, the two start retreating from the white car and shooting across the parking lot.
The suspect's vehicle, a gray 2022 Ford Escape, then begins to take off while the gunmen run towards the vehicle.
If you know who these alleged car burglars are or have any information about this crime, Memphis Police asked that you call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.
