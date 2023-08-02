FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. - Investigators are looking for two stolen tractors in Fayette County, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said that a 2023 Kubota model L3902 tractor and rotary cutter was taken from the Warren Road area on July 8.
On July 31, another tractor went missing, according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators said that a 2022 Kubota Model BX23S and dig attachment was stolen from the Old Brownsville Road area.
If you've seen these tractors or know who may be the person responsible for stealing them, the sheriff's office asked that you call Investigator Jenkins at 901-466-3915 or Investigator Salamon at 901-466-3918.
