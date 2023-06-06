MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The University of Memphis is pleased to announce that Prof. Dipankar Dasgupta and Dr. Ryan Parish have received Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program awards in Computer Science to Iceland for a semester and in Archaeology to Chile, respectively, during the 2023-24 academic year.
The U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board made the selections, according to a release from the UofM.
Dasgupta’s Fulbright Iceland-National Science Foundation (NSF) Distinguished Scholar Award in Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure is one of the most prestigious appointments in the Fulbright Scholar Program.
This is awarded to a senior academic scholar who has significant research achievements and educational experience in their discipline or area of expertise. Distinguished Scholars are expected to actively engage host country institutions in a spirit of promoting mutual understanding and sharing knowledge.
Dasgupta will primarily involve in developing Cybersecurity education program at Icelandic Universities, conduct collaborative research on “Advanced Identity and Authentication mechanism for Cyber Ecosystem,” deliver lectures at seminars/workshops and interact with government agencies and industry. With the importance in the field of cybersecurity, the Fulbright Commission is keen to build strong partnerships between the U.S. and Iceland.
Dasgupta was selected for this unique award for his expertise and international recognition in the field.
“I expect that my visit to Iceland will facilitate collaborative research in critical areas of national interest, bring international visibility and advance UofM’s initiatives on Global programs, research and outreach,” said Dasgupta.
Parish will be conducting collaborative research on ancient hunter-gatherer groups in the Andes Mountains in addition to teaching graduate archaeology students at the Universidad del Tarapaca.
“The Fulbright Award is a fantastic opportunity to join my South American colleagues in conducting collaborative research, experiencing new landscapes, enjoying a unique culture and sharing these memories with my wife and children,” said Parish.
“The methods and techniques I will teach them will allow future researchers to analyze stone tools and study resource selection, use and distribution along the coast and into the Atacama Desert.”
Dasgupta and Parish are among more than 800 U.S. citizens who will teach or conduct research abroad for the 2023-24 academic year through the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program.
Fulbrighters engage in cutting-edge research and expand their professional networks, often continuing research collaborations started abroad and laying the groundwork for forging future partnerships between institutions. Upon returning to their home countries, institutions, labs and classrooms, they share their stories and often become active supporters of international exchange, inviting foreign scholars to campus and encouraging colleagues and students to go abroad.
As Fulbright Scholar alumni, their careers are enriched by joining a network of thousands of esteemed scholars, many of whom are leaders in their fields. Notable Fulbright alumni include 62 Nobel Prize laureates, 89 Pulitzer Prize recipients, 78 MacArthur Fellows, and 41 who have served as a head of state or government.
Since 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided more than 400,000 participants from over 160 countries - chosen for their academic merit and leadership potential - with the opportunity to exchange ideas and contribute to finding solutions to challenges facing our communities and our world.
More than 800 U.S. scholars -- faculty members, artists and professionals from all backgrounds -- teach or conduct research overseas through the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program annually. In addition, more than 2,000 U.S. students, artists and early career professionals from all backgrounds in more than 100 different fields of study receive Fulbright U.S. Student Program awards annually to study, teach English, and conduct research overseas.
The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program and is supported by the people of the United States and partner countries around the world. The Fulbright Program is funded through an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. Participating governments and host institutions, corporations, and foundations around the world also provide direct and indirect support to the Program.
In the United States, the Institute of International Education supports the implementation of the Fulbright U.S. Student and Scholar Programs on behalf of the U.S. Department of State, including conducting an annual competition for the scholarships.
For more information about the Fulbright Program, visit https://fulbrightprogram.org.
