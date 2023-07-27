WATCH: Two women found dead in Parkway Village home, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department (MPD) found two women dead at a Parkway Village home.

According to MPD, they went near 2900 Knightway Road around 8:36 p.m. for a welfare check and found the two women injured.

Memphis Police also pronounced them dead when they arrived at the home.

According to officials, the women were 71 and 66-years-old. 

No charges have been filed as this is an ongoing investigation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News