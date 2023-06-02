MEMPHIS, Tenn. - On his first birthday since his death, family and friends will celebrate the life of Tyre Nichols.

Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, attorneys for Tyre Nichols' family, announced the events celebrating Nichols on what would have been his 30th birthday.

The event, which will include music, food trucks, poetry and more, will be held on June 5 at 6 p.m. at Fourth Bluff Park on North Front Street, the attorneys said in a press release.

Both Crump and Romanucci will be there along with the family of Tyre Nichols and local activists.

Nichols died on January 10, three days after video caught five Memphis Police officers beating Nichols.

His death was ruled a homicide.

2:09 Tyre Nichols' mother sues City of Memphis, MPD Police Chief C.J. Davis and others for $550M Lawsuit charges that the City of Memphis "turned a blind eye" to police department's efforts to implement a similar strike force in Atlanta that was disbanded.

Crump and Romanucci released the following statement regarding Nichols' birthday party.

"June 5th should be a day of great celebration for Tyre Nichols and his extended family on what would have been his 30th birthday, but instead we use the day as a recommitment to justice in his name. We, along with his family, are dedicated to creating a legacy of accountability and change, so that not one citizen –– especially no Black or Brown citizen –– experiences what Tyre did: senseless, traumatic and tragic treatment by officers sworn to protect and serve."

All five of those officers were fired and charged with second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping, among other charges.

3:35 +2 New Memphis city ordinance honors Tyre Nichols, ends low-level traffic stops The days of getting pulled over for a secondary violation like a broken tail light or a missing bumper are now over.

Another officer was fired but not criminally charged and one more member of the Memphis Police Department retired before an internal hearing regarding his actions on the night Nichols was beaten.

Three members of the Memphis Fire Department were also fired as a result and two of them had their EMT licenses suspended by the state board.