MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A basketball tournament in honor of Tyre Nichols, it’s the latest effort made by his family and their foundation to keep his name and legacy alive.
This is through the Tyre Nichols Foundation.
So how does it work?
It’s a two-day tournament on August 5-6 where every team is guaranteed three games and the winners continue to move on.
Organizer Jamal Dupree, brother of Tyre Nichols, said there are currently 16 teams signed up, but they’re hoping to get up to 64.
Dupree said it was important to make sure they can give back to kids, ages 10 to 17 or first to 12th graders.
With that, he said there will also be a backpack giveaway, thanks to a donation by Vans.
He said the goal is to give kids something fun to do while also being able to showcase their skills.
“This is where it all happened at. It took me a while to open up to Memphis, me personally, but my brother seen the great in Memphis," Dupree said. "He loved this city, he loved everything about it, he’s never said anything negative about it, never heard him speak negative about Memphis, so why not do it here?”
The location of the tournament is to be decided, according to Dupree.
Visit here to register.
