MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The University of Memphis Law Review issued on Thursday an apology for a blackface incident.
It happened a few weeks ago in one of the Law Review's suites.
Student leaders used random items to construct a "trophy" to recognize Law Review staff for excellent Bluebook editing.
The trophy was made up of a football, a wig of long, dark hair and other items to resemble a face.
It was placed on a shelf for all to see.
The Law Review said the face resembled images of blackface.
The review said it was removed a week later.
"Law Review is more committed than ever to ensuring our organization is welcoming and safe for all students," the publication said in a statement. "We recognize that our actions in this incident are a major setback for these goals, but we fully intend to use this as a catalyst to make this organization more inclusive and racially conscious going forward. Specifically, we are committed to embracing educational opportunities in the areas of cultural competence, implicit bias, microaggressions, and upstanders."
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- FedEx announces another round of layoffs
- Man claims he saw Tamia Taylor on dry land before disappearance
- Human remains found identified as Dominique Lomax, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives