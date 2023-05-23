MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Are your children on social media?

The U.S. Surgeon General warns the online networks are a main contributor to depression, anxiety, and other problems in our nation's teens.

Doctors agree there is growing evidence that links social media like Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok to mental health disorders.

"Brains are still developing in that age group, the 10- to 24-year-old, up until young adult age. The areas of the brain that deal with reason and judgment and a reward system or support are all still underdeveloped at that point," Dr. Jennifer Snow, the chief medical officer at Baptist Children's Hospital in Memphis, said.

Arkansas House OKs social media age verification requirement Arkansas children would need their parents' OK to access social media sites under a bill Arkansas lawmakers advanced Wednesday, moving the state closer toward becoming the second to enact restrictions that critics say raise privacy and enforcement concerns.

Dr. Snow said kids don't often think of the consequences of things like dangerous social media challenges.

Additionally, when young people look online and see they're excluded from an activity or see a post of someone with an unattainable body type, it can affect thoughts and feelings.

Dr. Snow said parents should be aware of what their kids are viewing online.

If your kids are showing signs of depressive symptoms such as lack of interest in activities, change in behavior, or irritability, she said it's time to have an open dialogue with them.

"That in-person relationship is really key during this development to teach kids how to interact in person versus just online," Dr. Snow said. "Having tech free zones in the house, like at the dinner table, taking all devices away. And one thing parents need to also do is model that behavior themselves."

The Surgeon General's report calls on both tech companies and lawmakers for change.

It said lawmakers need to ensure strong safety measures to help protect kids from harmful content and urges companies to create better tools to protect teenagers.