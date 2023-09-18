NEW YORK - The United Auto Workers union has made CEO pay a central part of their argument for a big worker wage increase.
UAW President Shawn Fain has repeatedly said that because Detroit’s three automakers raised CEO pay by 40% over the past four years, workers should get similar raises.
RELATED: WORKERS ARE ON STRIKE AT ALL 3 DETROIT AUTO MAKER FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THEIR UNION'S HISTORY
Fain’s focus on CEO pay is part of a growing trend of labor unions citing the wealth gap between workers and the top bosses to bolster demand for better pay and working conditions.
A detailed look at the CEO pay packages General Motors, Ford and Stellantis shows a more complicated picture. The UAW's claim overstates the figure by some measures and understates it by others.
