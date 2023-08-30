MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Xavier Rodgers is swearing off ridesharing apps after his $18 trip turned into a $300 nightmare.
“It’s very unfair because that was my grocery money,” the Whitehaven man said. “I needed that money.”
Last week, Rodgers told FOX13 that he was visiting Jackson, Tennessee with his wife.
The couple took a short Uber ride, which became about $20 more expensive with traffic. However, after Rodgers and his wife left the vehicle, they noticed an interesting message on their account.
It read, “Your driver let us know that a mess occurred on this trip that required cleaning. To compensate your driver, we added a Cleaning Fee to the final price of your trip.”
Sure enough, he said his account was charged a $288 cleaning fee on top of what he paid for the trip.
“I don't really understand why Uber didn’t thoroughly investigate the matter before they took the money out of my account,” he said.
When the Whitehaven man disputed the charge, the company sent back a photo of a cupholder that did not appear to be damaged or dirty. After further conversations, he was able to get all his money back.
Memphis attorney Jeff Germany recommends that all rideshare riders document what the backseats look like during the trip.
“Before you hop in that backseat, take a picture,” Germany recommended. “When you get out, take a picture. It’s going to be really difficult for a driver to say you damaged his property.”
Rodgers told FOX13 he’s not risking it anymore.
“I’d rather take the bus before I take another Uber,” he said.
