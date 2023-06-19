A weekend weather system that rumbled through the Mid-South June 17-18 led to down trees, especially in Hernando, Miss., and in pockets in the City of Memphis. The fallen timber landed on homes and streets, compelling costly cleanups and utility power line repairs. Thousands of homes were left without power.
Many areas in the Mid-South are suffering damage after severe storms rolled through the area.
Huge tree branches fell on Central Avenue in Memphis forcing a partial lane closure.
Storm winds along Central Avenue in Memphis ripping tree branches down and disabled utility lines.
Branches from a large oak on Central Avenue in Midtown Memphis crashed down.
Many homes and streets in Hernando, Miss., near the Town Square had to be cleared of fallen tress due to the storm.
A storm pushed down a power line at a business near Hernando's Town Square.
She pointed to a tree that cracked several houses down, which took down power lines throughout the neighborhood.
Neighbors told FOX13 that the power went out close to 5 a.m. Sunday morning. DeShā’s grandmother’s power went back on at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
When the tree took down the lines, the house’s weatherhead came crashing through her roof. She was told she would have to pay $1,600 to fix it.
An MLGW spokesman told FOX13 that the meter center (or weatherhead) belongs to the homeowner.
“It still shouldn’t be on us,” DeShā said. “They say it's an act of God.”
Across town, Oakhaven residents waited 31 hours for their power to come back on.
“You're just in the dark,” said Mary Scott. “It's just totally unacceptable.”
She estimates she’s lost $900 in groceries from power outages this year, alone.
“We need to hold Memphis, Light, Gas and Water accountable,” she said.
