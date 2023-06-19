WATCH: Full restoration not expected until Wednesday night, MLGW says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The food has gone bad and the patience has run out in Parkway Village.

“It's very frustrating,” said DeNicia DeShā, whose grandmother lives on Castleman Street off of Knight Arnold Road.

Many areas in the Mid-South are suffering damage after severe storms rolled through the area.

She pointed to a tree that cracked several houses down, which took down power lines throughout the neighborhood.

Neighbors told FOX13 that the power went out close to 5 a.m. Sunday morning. DeShā’s grandmother’s power went back on at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

When the tree took down the lines, the house’s weatherhead came crashing through her roof. She was told she would have to pay $1,600 to fix it.

An MLGW spokesman told FOX13 that the meter center (or weatherhead) belongs to the homeowner.

“It still shouldn’t be on us,” DeShā said. “They say it's an act of God.”

Across town, Oakhaven residents waited 31 hours for their power to come back on.

“You're just in the dark,” said Mary Scott. “It's just totally unacceptable.”

She estimates she’s lost $900 in groceries from power outages this year, alone.

“We need to hold Memphis, Light, Gas and Water accountable,” she said.

