JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi police department and the city it belongs to, now face a multi-million dollar federal lawsuit over the shooting of an 11-year-old boy.
Aderrien Murry's family announced they had filed just 10 days after the boy was shot in the chest after calling police to his family's home.
Aderrien Murry spoke for the first time Tuesday in an interview with network television after surviving the near-death experience.
Murry called Indianola police to his family in in the early morning hours May 20 after his mother became fearful of an ex-boyfriend who had shown up “irate.”
After arriving, police commanded everyone to leave the home.
That’s when Derrien, unarmed, was shot in the chest as he rounded a corner.
“Sometimes I can see myself laying inside the coffin,” Aderrien Murry said. “I sometimes think people are watching me, but my main thought is me dead."
A source familiar with the state investigation said the investigation into the shooting is still being handled by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
The investigation will later be turned over to the state’s attorney general to determine whether criminal charges will be filed.
The MBI declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.
On May 29, Aderrien's family and their attorney filed a $5,000,000 federal lawsuit, alleging constitutional violations and negligence, saying Indianola police Sgt. Greg Capers “instantly” and “deliberately” shot Derrien.
“He started telling his mother … he was sorry,” said their attorney, Carlos Moore, addressing assembled media outside his law office in Grenada, Miss.
“He wanted to seek forgiveness before he met his maker,” Moore said. “This is the most egregious case of excessive force I’ve seen in my 20 years of law practice.”
Moore alleged the shooting is a byproduct of bad training and low accountability, saying a previous client made claims of excessive force as well.
Indianola city hall could not be reached for comment.
“…[W]e’re coming after you and you’re going to pay,” Moore said.
Moore said he spoke to investigators and is hopeful that body-camera video depicting the shooting will be released soon.
“It’s a process, we’ll get through it,” said Aderrien Murry’s mother Nakala Murry.
The lawsuit asks for compensatory and punitive damages, attorney’s fees, and an amount to be determined by a jury.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Carjacking suspect shoots at officer, who returned fire, police say
- Teen charged in deadly shooting of 'Watermelon Man', officials say
- Shot fired at officer in Hickory Hill, police search for suspect, MPD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives