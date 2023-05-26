MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An unsatisfied dental patient responded to not getting refunded by firing gunshots at a home with people inside.
Debria Coble, 23, was charged with 10 charges of attempted first-degree murder, vandalism, $2,500-$1,0000, and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.
Ten people were inside a residence on Mountain Terrace Street in Frayser on Aug. 18, 2022, when a witness told police she saw a woman driving a Hyundai Sonata fire bullets into it.
When MPD officers responded to the call about an aggravated assault, one of people said the shooting was over Coble's inability to get a refund for dental work done on her by one of the people inside the home.
The bullets Coble fired also struck several cars parked outside the house.
The damage done from the gunfire was estimated around $5,000, police said.
MPD positively identified Coble as the culprit.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Teen steals car from Horn Lake apartments before being shot, police say
- Man in custody after deadly shooting in Horn Lake, police say
- 'Put it in reverse, Terry': Viral video star raising funds to buy new van
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives