MEMPHIS, Tenn. - From bowling to visiting zoo animals to conversations about education and making smart choices, Memphis Police officers are devoting attention this summer to helping kids enjoy their break from school in a enjoyable, constructive framework.
In week two of the MPD summer camp, attendees enjoyed the following activities with officers:
JUNE 6:
Crump, Tillman, Ridgeway, and COPs collaborative summer camp. Started out with free play, a tour of the Fire Museum, and a tour of Fire Station #5 where they got to get on the firetruck and hold the water hose.
JUNE 7:
Officers kicked off their Summer Camp Day with their free play at the park. Camp kids played in the sun and got to meet with Army Recruiter, Jeremiah Keys. Jeremiah talked with the campers about joining the military after graduation and how ROTC can introduce them to the military lifestyle. The campers ended a fun day at the Memphis Zoo learning about animals and their habitats.
JUNE 8:
Campers went to the MPD boxing gym and were able to get hands-on training with Ofc. Hall and Ofc. Foster.
Entrepreneur and nurse Antonio Gardner at Regional One spoke to the kids about the importance of education, the consequences of bad behavior, and how to have a career and start your own business.
Campers and officers ended the day celebrating 2 birthdays.
JUNE 9:
MPD summer camp ended its week with
Royal Chatman of Memphis Allies and Clergy Ambassador speaking to the campers about Gangs and gang prevention.
Campers partnered with Hospitality Hub and Deontra's Kindness Tour nonprofit and handed out sack lunches and toiletries bags to the Needy and homeless community.
Campers also cooled off by going swimming and playing at Put Put.
JUNE 13:
Week 2 of MPD summer camp is in full swing. On Monday, campers played in the park and bowled with officers.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Gangsta Boo's cause of death revealed
- Man shot to death in Orange Mound, police say
- New lead in case of pregnant woman shot to death in Walgreens parking lot
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives