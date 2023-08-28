MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Union leaders identified the man who died Friday while working at a Kroger Distribution Center in Memphis. Members of Teamster 667 are demanding change at the facility located in the 5000 block of Bledsoe Road, following the death of Tony Rufus.
The union said Rufus died Friday while desperately trying to find a way to cool off amid extremely hot temperatures.
“This guy was just humped over on a jack laying there dead,” said Teamster 667 Union Representative Jeremy Austin. “Tony, he deserved better than that.”
Co-workers said Rufus worked at the location for 11 years. Friday at 8:13 p.m. the Memphis Police Department (MPD) answered a call regarding someone being unresponsive. The staff recalled the moments before Rufus’ unexpected death.
“Them guys said he was dripping in sweat. Them guys said that guy was asking for water,” said Teamster 667 Union Chief Maurice Wiggins. “He did walk to produce a couple of times to cool off, and that’s where he ended up passing at, in the produce section on the dock in front of all his coworkers.”
The union explained that workers get a 30-minute lunch break and 15-minute breaks every two hours. Leaders stressed that during extremely hot weather, they need more.
“The union has been trying our best to tell the company we need extra breaks, extra cooldown, different types of refreshments, other than water. The company denied all,” Wiggins said. "It was like 98 outside, so it had to be like 108 or 110 in the inside.”
FOX13 reached out to Kroger who released the following statement to FOX13:
“The safety of our associates has always been our top priority. Kroger Supply Chain continues to take the necessary steps to ensure a safe working environment for our associates. We have contacted the associate’s family to offer our condolences and support during this difficult time.”
Union leaders further explained there are various departments at the facility, some of them, like produce, has cold air; however, units referred to as the “dry side” and the salvage department do not have air conditioning.
FOX13 learned Rufus worked in the salvage department where he loaded and unloaded products from trailers. On the heels of their co-worker’s death, the union said they’re just asking management to sit down and work with them.
Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing, according to MPD.
