MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The UnitedBBQ Fest organization hosted an event in Memphis to spread the message of love, unity, and positivity.
The organization mission is to spread the positivity regardless of color or differences. So far, they have hosted 18 events in 13 different states.
With the help of the organization, they have helped homeless individuals as well as families who are need.
The UnitedBBQ Event in Memphis was August 19 from 1 until 5 p.m. at Morris Park.
