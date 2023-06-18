MEMPHIS, Tenn. - University of Memphis Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Laird Veatch has named Matt Riser head baseball coach.
Riser comes to the team after 10 seasons as head coach at Southeastern Louisiana, where he helped guide the Lions to four NCAA Tournament berths and three Southland Conference titles.
"Today is a great day for Memphis Baseball, as we welcome Matt Riser as our new head coach," Veatch said. "Matt's track record of building a program and mentoring young men speaks for itself, and he is extremely well respected in the industry. His vision of building Memphis into a powerhouse is compelling, and he describes a clear path towards working every day to make that happen. We are thrilled to welcome Matt, Jeanette, Xander, Jace and Jameson into the Tiger Family."
In 15 total seasons at Southeastern, Riser coached 22 All-Americans, including nine Freshman All-Americans and a trio of Academic All-Americans, the National Stopper of the Year, the nation’s leading hitter and 10 Academic All-District players.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man hurt in Union Ave hit-and-run crash, MPD says
- 19-year-old arrested after shots fired near Beale Street, records show
- Storms continue to leave damage across the Mid-South
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives