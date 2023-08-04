MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Athletics will celebrate the start of the fall sports season with Fan Fest on Friday, Aug. 18.
The event will run from 5:45-7:30 p.m. at FedExPark Avron Fogelman Field, located on the university's south campus on Getwell Road.
Both admission and parking are free.
Fan Fest will feature a movie on the videoboard, games and activities with Memphis student-athletes from football, volleyball, men’s soccer and women’s soccer, inflatables, food and beverages and more, according to an Aug. 4 release.
Fall sports coaches will also address the crowd and preview the upcoming seasons during a question-and-answer session.
Following the event, the 901 Fund will be sponsoring a free autograph session with the teams.
Both the University of Memphis women’s and men's soccer, volleyball and football teams are all readying to start their fall scheduled contests.
