MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The University of Memphis athletics department announced that they will honor a selection of the first African-American student-athletes to compete for the Tigers in each sport.
The competition will take place at halftime of the football season opener Saturday against Bethune-Cookman at 6 p.m.
“Honoring these Trailblazers has been something we’ve wanted to do since the creation of our UMADE (University of Memphis Athletics for Diversity and Equality) committee in 2020,” Senior Associate Athletics Director Marlon Dechausay said. “We are excited to be able to do so in conjunction with kicking off our 2023 football season, especially versus a Historically Black University.”
Here is a list of the student-athletes to be honored throughout the year:
- Ozzie Binion – Men’s Track (1965)
- Reedy Buford – Men’s Track (1965)
- Leo Somerset – Men’s Tennis (1966)
- Herb Hilliard – Men’s Basketball (1967)
- Richard Vernon - Men's Cross Country (1967)
- Stan Davis – Football (1969)
- Glenn Rogers Sr. – Football (1969)
- Harvey Smith – Men’s Tennis (1970)
- Eva Bass – Volleyball (1973)
- Lois McKay – Women’s Gymnastics (1973)
- Frankie Bunner – Women's Basketball (1974)
- Mavis Werthing – Women’s Basketball (1974)
- Deborah Woodard – Women’s Basketball (1974)
- E.C. Cody – Baseball (1975)
- Oretha Mitchell-Strickland – Women’s Track (1975)
- Anthony Wilson – Men’s Gymnastics (1975)
- Leona Payne – Women’s Cross Country (1976)
- Bo Melson – Men’s Soccer (1982)
- Vicky Brown – Women’s Soccer (1995)
- LaVonne Hill – Women’s Soccer (1995)
- Hateisha Williamson – Rifle (2001)
- Brittany Gooch – Softball (2006)
- Leandra Hines – Softball (2006)
- Tiffany Welcher – Women's Tennis (2012)
The department also said that there will be future celebrations to take place throughout the athletics season.
