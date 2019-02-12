University of North Florida police investigating ‘possible armed individual'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - UPDATE (6:30 PM) University officials confirmed there was "no credible threat" for the campus.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Viewers told FOX13’s sister station Action News Jax there is a heightened police presence on the University of North Florida.
Watch below for live video from the scene as police investigate the campus:
UNF sent out this alert to the campus community:
"UPD is responding to a possible armed individual in garage building #38. Leave the area if safe to do so. Find a safe area and shelter in place.
"Officers have blocked Building #38 until further notice. Do not attempt to enter or leave garage #38 next to the arena."
University officials said a person called the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office saying they saw one person with a gun in the garage.
Classes have been canceled for the rest of the day.
BREAKING: Class CANCELLED for rest of the day at #UNF. Spokesperson says someone called #JSO saying they saw someone in parking garage with a gun. Spokesperson says No suspect located at this time. Police searching cars in garage now. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews @UNFspinnaker pic.twitter.com/8fzbxG3LxE— Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) February 12, 2019
