  • University of North Florida police investigating ‘possible armed individual'

    Updated:

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - UPDATE (6:30 PM) University officials confirmed there was "no credible threat" for the campus.

    ORIGINAL STORY:

    Viewers told FOX13’s sister station Action News Jax there is a heightened police presence on the University of North Florida.

    Watch below for live video from the scene as police investigate the campus:

    UNF sent out this alert to the campus community:

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    "UPD is responding to a possible armed individual in garage building #38. Leave the area if safe to do so. Find a safe area and shelter in place.

    "Officers have blocked Building #38 until further notice. Do not attempt to enter or leave garage #38 next to the arena."

    University officials said a person called the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office saying they saw one person with a gun in the garage.

    Classes have been canceled for the rest of the day.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories