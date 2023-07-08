BATESVILLE, Miss. - University of Memphis Tiger and Super Bowl LVI Champion Darrell Henderson Jr. hosted a youth football camp.
The 2nd annual Camp Hendo Youth Football Camp was on July 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at South Panola High School in Batesville, Mississippi.
Henderson taught kids from grades 2-12 speed techniques, offensive fundamental football drills, and character-building exercises, according to a media release.
All kids received a swag bag and a t-shirt.
