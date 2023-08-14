MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The University of Memphis Law School has been awarded a grant from a national non-profit that will lead to the creation of a clinic ready to assist pediatric victims of gun violence through the school’s combined medical and legal collaboration at Le Bonheur.
A range of related legal assistance could vary from housing relocation, domestic violence and firearm surrender matters.
The UofM's Law School had previously established a partnership at Le Bonheur in what's called the Medical-Legal Partnership (MLP Clinic).
The Everytown Legal Fellow, a national philanthropy comprised of litigators pursuing gun safety through the court system, is providing the grant.
Everytown will supervise about 10 MLG Clinic Law students each semester as it serves the immediate civil legal needs of victims and their families, according to an Aug. 14 press release.
The amount of the grant was not disclosed, but a press conference about the grant is scheduled for Aug. 16 at the UofM Law School.
