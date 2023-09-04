Memphis Tigers football

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Tiger placekicker was named to the American Athletic Conference's Special Teams Player of the Week.

A transfer from Sam Houston State, Seth Morgan connected on two field goals in the University of Memphis season-opening football win Sept. 2, striking one from 26 yards out and a second from 45 yards out.

Memphis beat Bethune-Cookman at Simmons Bank Liberty Bowl 65-14.

The Tigers will play at Arkansas State in Jonesboro, Ark., this Saturday, Sept. 9.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

