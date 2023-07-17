MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 Investigates continues to dig into a tiny device known as a Glock switch.
Memphis Police said they’re riddling the streets and can cause devastating damage with the single pull of a trigger.
With the single pull of a trigger, a Glock switch, snapped into the back of a semi-automatic handgun, makes that gun shoot like a machine gun.
In Memphis, assistant police chief Don Crow said police recover two or three each week.
“These are dangerous devices,” said Kevin Ritz, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee. “We’re seeing them more and more at shooting scenes and elsewhere.”
Ritz said he has opened dozens of cases against people found to be in possession of a switch.
FOX13 Investigates first reported on the tool last year. They’re bought on the deep web or 3D printed.
A single shooting scene can often yield dozens of rounds recovered, said Crowe.
“When we see this many rounds fired on a scene, we do, in the back of our minds, think could this be an automatic weapon,” Crowe said.
Law enforcement Monday said they’re also finding AR-15 and M-4 rifles that are also illegally modified to fire automatically.
“Seeing these types of weapons appear on the street has really shocked the conscience,” said Marcus Watson, the ATF Nashville Special Agent in Charge.
