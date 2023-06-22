MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Director Sofia Coppola is bringing forth a fresh cinematic take on Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s relationship in “Priscilla,” one year after Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” biopic.
“Priscilla” stars “Euphoria” actor Jacob Elordi as Elvis and Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla. The film is based on the 1986 memoir “Elvis and Me: The True Story of the Love Between Priscilla Presley and the King of Rock N’ Roll,” authored by Priscilla Presley and with writer Sandra Harmon.
“Priscilla” is the latest iteration of an Elvis story being told onscreen, following Luhrmann’s Oscar-nominated 2022 “Elvis” movie that starred Austin Butler.
That film saw Priscilla portrayed by actor Olivia DeJonge. The real Priscilla Presley voiced emphatic praise for the Luhrmann film on her social media, and she supported it in person at numerous premiere events and awards shows.
“Priscilla” is scheduled for release in October.
