MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Workers with the United Parcel Services (UPS) are threatening to strike as time runs out for the company and those workers to reach a new agreement.
UPS employees held a practice strike in Memphis on Friday, June 29. Friday was the deadline the union gave the company to give what the union calls their last, best and final offer.
FOX13's Shelia O'Connor was out there with the workers and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters as they practiced their strike.
"It's not an official strike. We're here preparing for the inevitable.. We're showing solidarity, standing out here to practice picket lines and showing the company that we mean business," said James Jones, President of Teamsters Chapter 667.
Jones told FOX13 that they are asking UPS to end two-tier wage scales, excessive overtime and for the company to increase part-time wages.
Already, the two sides have agreed to air conditioning for package drivers, Jones told FOX13.
The current contract between UPS and the workers ends on August 1, 2023.
If an agreement is not reached, it could result in UPS workers taking to the picket lines for the first time since 1997.
"If that's what they want, that's what we'll give," Jones said.
FOX13 reached out to UPS to get the company's thoughts on the matter.
"We are making steady progress in our negotiations with the Teamsters on a wide array of issues," a spokesperson for UPS told FOX13. "Even so, we are not surprised to see some union members making their voices heard. We plan and expect to reach agreement on a new contract before the end of July that is a win for our employees, our company and customers and the union."
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Two dead after car crash shuts down South Third Street, police say
- Smash-and-grab thieves target small family market in Raleigh following storm damage
- 96 hours after storm, 21K MLGW customers remain without power
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives