MEMPHIS, Tenn. - While union leaders for 340,000 UPS employees reached a 5-year agreement on July 25 with UPS to increase pay raises and other concessions, today its the rank-and-file employees who get their say.
RELATED: UPS WORKERS THREATEN STRIKE AS CONTRACT DEADLINE APPROACHES
Without that agreement, UPS workers could have gone on a threatened strike, following several weeks of negotiations.
But for that deal to be finalized, it needs to pass by a majority vote today by workers.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis police begin towing vehicles to private lots
- Walgreens in Memphis use classical music for crowd control
- Video shows moments gunshots rang out in Kroger parking lot FOX13 Memphis News Staff 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives