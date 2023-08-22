WATCH: UPS workers' vote on tentative deal with management as a strike hangs in the balance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - While union leaders for 340,000 UPS employees reached a 5-year agreement on July 25 with UPS to increase pay raises and other concessions, today its the rank-and-file employees who get their say.

Without that agreement, UPS workers could have gone on a threatened strike, following several weeks of negotiations.

But for that deal to be finalized, it needs to pass by a majority vote today by workers. 

