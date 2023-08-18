MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Oakhaven High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning about 7:30, Memphis Shelby County Schools said.
Officers responded to reports of an irate parent outside the school, and the lockdown was lifted about an hour later.
A Memphis Police spokesperson told FOX13 confirmed that preliminary reports of gunshots in the area of the school were false.
The school is located at 3125 Ladbrook Road, near Winchester Road.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man arrested after being wanted in multi-state crime spree, law enforcements say
- Man shot to death near gas station in South Memphis, police say
- Alleged mastermind of Young Dolph's murder has taken trips since bond release, judge says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives