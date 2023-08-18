WATCH: Upset parent causes brief lockdown at Oakhaven High

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Oakhaven High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning about 7:30, Memphis Shelby County Schools said.

Officers responded to reports of an irate parent outside the school, and the lockdown was lifted about an hour later.

A Memphis Police spokesperson told FOX13 confirmed that preliminary reports of gunshots in the area of the school were false.

The school is located at 3125 Ladbrook Road, near Winchester Road.

