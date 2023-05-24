"No police in our community center."
It was a message that was loud and clear at the community meeting at the Greenlaw Community Center on Tuesday night and the following day, residents still echoed it.
By Wednesday, there was a sign outside that shows the Memphis Police Department Community Engagement Unit.
Community members said the problem was no community input beforehand.
For people who grew up in the Uptown neighborhood, like Casio Montez, the Greenlaw Community Center was home.
“They kept us out of trouble. They kept us like we look forward, waking up, going to school, coming home, school, going to we're coming straight to the gym,” he said.
He said the center opened the same year he was born -- in 1981.
He said when he heard the MPD unit was moving in, he was not only caught off guard, but he was upset there was no community input beforehand.
“Now it’s community engagement. Engaging with what? You heard the people yesterday, we don’t want the police here.”
One big difference noticed by residents was the new sign outside.
“I saw that, I said I don’t wanna go in there and I’m 70 years old. I’m just saying, if I had grandkids down here, I’d be apprehensive,” said Menelik Fombi, who lives within walking distance of the center.
Fombi is one of the Memphis 13, the group of then-elementary schoolers who broke the color barrier in Memphis schools in 1961.
He said this is just a new reason for he and other neighbors to not only voice concerns publicly, but push back.
“I think it’s a setback, but we are organizing this community, we’re not gonna back down, and we do have the power of our voice and the power to vote.”
At the conclusion of Tuesday’s meeting, Chief CJ Davis and other city leaders concluded that a second community meeting will be needed.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- First Black man to graduate from University of Memphis with doctorate in Applied Linguistics
- Tina Turner dies at 83, manager says
- Woman uses stolen identity to buy BMW, Mercedes, Audi, officials say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives